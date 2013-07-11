1917: February Revolution

-
The fortnightly Socialist Appeal is here! Subscribe today!
The wait is finally over. The new fortnightly Socialist Appeal is out this week, marking the 25th anniversary of Socialist Appeal, as well as the centenary of the 1917 Russian Revolution. Support the struggle for socialism and subscribe to the new fortnightly today!Read More +
-
Britain: In the eye of the storm - part one
We are publishing here the first part of a document on the perspectives for the class struggle in Britain, which was discussed at the recent conference of Socialist Appeal supporters. Although already overtaken by events in places, the document explains the main processes affecting British society, as well as outlining the fundamental contradictions facing the ruling class and leaders of the labour movement.Read More +
-
Westminster terrorist attack leaves four dead
Four people have been killed and at least 40 injured in what the police are describing as a “terrorist incident” yesterday afternoon in Westminster. We condemn this brutal action. It is clear that capitalism has created this monster of terrorism, which already is creating a sense of panic among the population that will be used to justify all kinds of reactionary measures.Read More +
-
20 million people at risk of starvation: Capitalism is horror without end
Earlier this month, the United Nations announced that 20 million people are at risk of starving to death across the globe due to the wars and political crises in countries such as Yemen and South Sudan. This international humanitarian famine crisis is not the product of any "natural disaster" but is yet another symptom of the rotten capitalist system.Read More +
-
Housing crisis hits Oxford: fight for a socialist answer
This month, Oxford was again named the least affordable city compared to average earnings. In response to this housing crisis, a number of protests have been seen across Oxford in solidarity with those affected. James Morrow of the Oxford Marxist society discusses the question of housing and homeless and points the way forward.Read More +
-
Educate YourselfSocialist Appeal are proud to publish this basic guide to help focus your studies of Marxist theory and practice. Visit the various tabs to find links to introductory articles, classic texts, and audio talks for different topics. Read More +
-
The Fundamentals of Marxism
Marxist theory is the basis upon which our analysis, perspectives, program, and participation in the movement are based. It is our "guide to action." This why Socialist Appeal and IMT place so much emphasis on political education. To this end, we have created an extensive Education Plan to assist comrades in their political development. This is an important resource.
However, it's length and scope may seem daunting to new comrades. With this in mind, Socialist Appeal has compiled a shorter list of classic works and other important writings we think will serve to lay a strong foundation in the ideas and… Read More +
-
Dialectical Materialism and Science
Dialectical Materialism is the philosophy or methodology of Marxism. Every political movement, party, or even statement of any kind bases itself, consciously or unconsciously, on some sort of philosophy or world outlook. Marxism is concerned with effecting a radical change in society, and therefore requires an exceptionally clear, thoroughgoing, and systemic set of philosophical principles.
The ideas of Dialectical Materialism, based on the best traditions of philosophical thought, are not a fixed dogma but a system of tools and general principles for analysing the world materialistically and scientifically.
If we are to understand society in order to change it, this cannot be… Read More +
-
Historical Materialism
Historical Materialism is the result of Dialectical Materialism applied to human society and history. It encompasses the general theory of how and why society develops in the way it does. A deeper, more concrete understanding of these principles in combination with a study of real, living history of class struggles enables us to come to a general understanding of where capitalist society is headed and what political strategy is required to successfully influence the course of events.
The basic principles of Historical Materialism are that human society has inherent laws guiding it - its developments are by no means arbitrary or… Read More +
-
Marxist Economics
Marxist economics is the study of the laws of motion of capitalist society. Why does capitalism perpetually go into crisis? Why does mass unemployment exist? Are commodity production, the domination of the market, and rich and poor natural, immutable states of being for humanity? Or are they merely the products of this specific mode of production - capitalism? If so, is there any way capitalism can exist without these problems, or by minimising them?
Marxist economics is a “holistic” way of analysing capitalist economy. It starts out by placing it in its real historical context (rather than dreaming up abstract idealisations… Read More +
-
The State
Like money, the state is something we are all very familiar with and take for granted, but its real essence tends to elude us. The ideologists of capitalism have tried, in various ways, to justify the capitalist state as supremely rational; a neutral arbiter for society, and the embodiment of justice. For Marxists, the state is not at all neutral, nor just. It is certainly anything but rational. We must strip the vale of mysticism away and reveal the state’s real basis. To do that, we have to treat the state historically - taking in its origins, rise, and eventual… Read More +
-
Russia, Lenin, Trotsky and Stalinism
The Russian Revolution is the greatest event in world history for Marxists. For the first time, the working class successfully took and held power. The slaves fought back and won. For these reasons, the name of Lenin and Trotsky, and the entire 1917 episode, has been deliberately dragged through the mud by the bourgeoisie ever since.
Naturally they are aided in this task by the degeneration of the revolution and by the existence of Stalin’s monstrous dictatorship. However, Stalinism represents the opposite of Bolshevism’s real traditions, which readers can read about in this section, as well as the Marxist explanation for… Read More +
-
Anarchism
Radicalised youth, seeking to understand how to change modern society, naturally tend to look to both Marxism and Anarchism in equal measure. The question as to which philosophy, or which combination of the two, has the best answers, has long been at the forefront of the minds of revolutionaries.
Anarchism is naturally attractive to all those correctly alienated by bureaucracy in the revolutionary movement. Anarchists are certainly correct to reject Stalinism and careerism. However, it is not sufficient simply to reject these phenomena. We need to understand why bureaucracy and oppression exist and what role they play, in order to understand… Read More +
-
Feminism
The discrimination and oppression of women is integral to class society, such that Engels even referred to it as the “first class oppression”. Along with the class system itself, the oppression of women often takes on the appearance of being natural, immutable and eternal, since it has been with us for so long.
But Marxism is a historical science, concerned with understanding the fundamental changes that society goes through. It cannot be satisfied with comfortable prejudices. A study of the origins of human society, as Engels famously conducted in his book The Origins of the Family, Private Property and the State,… Read More +
-
Fascism
Fascism is something of a bogeyman in modern British society, and has an almost mythical character in bourgeois public opinion. But despite constant talk of it, very little is said about why it happened and how it may or may not happen again.
Fascism is really the death agony of capitalism and the “distilled essence of imperialism”. The fascists in Germany, Italy, Spain and other countries were only able to come to power on the back of defeats of the working class. Ultimately, the madness of fascism expresses the historic crisis and dead-end of capitalism that had arrived by the early… Read More +
-
The National Question
The question of nationalities - that is, the oppression of nations and national minorities, which has characterised capitalism from its birth till the present time - has always occupied a central position in Marxist theory. Once again, the historical materialist approach of Marxism dissolves the apparent “natural” role of the nation as a necessary expression of human society. Nations have by no means always existed, nor will they always exist in the future.
The nation as we know it today is a product of the development of capitalism and its need to unify peoples into units of a certain size (depending… Read More +
-
Imperialism and War
War is a constant feature of life under capitalism, especially in the epoch of imperialism. There has not been a single day of peace since the end of WWII, despite the appearance of WWII (and all previous wars) of being the “war to end all wars”. Capitalism is inherently unstable, competitive and violent. Moreover, there can be no final peace between the classes, since this system is based on the exploitation of the working class by the rich.
However, there are wars of different kinds under capitalism. The question of war is the hardest equation of all to judge, so careful… Read More +
-
Revolutionary Strategy
Socialist Appeal is the British section of the International Marxist Tendency, which is active in around 40 countries. Our aim is to spread the ideas of Marxism, in an organised fashion, in the labour and youth movement. Only the British working class has the ability to change British society, because of the central role they play in production and their shared interest in establishing socialism.
However, we must carefully study the history and traditions of the British working class in order for Marxist ideas to connect with them. There are all too many groups who simply declare themselves the vanguard of… Read More +
-
Revolutionary History
The ideas of Marxism and the need for a revolutionary party are not the result simply of a single individual, but arise from the study of history - the history of class struggle. In this respect, the revolutionary party is often referred to as being the memory of the working class, and our task is to learn the lessons from history in order to prepare for the revolutionary events taking place today and in the future.
In this section we present a series of articles and audios covering the key revolutionary struggles in history - from the early class struggles in… Read More +
