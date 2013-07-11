1917: February Revolution

Workers' control, democracy, and power

In this recording from the REVOLUTION! 2016 weekend school, Daniel Morley of the Socialist Appeal editorial board discusses the idea of workers' democracy, contrasting this with the formal democracy that we have under capitalism, and explaining the ways in which the working class can take control of the wider economy. Providing historical examples, Daniel shows how the working class can take power in order to run society in the interests of the many, rather than for the profits of the few.

https://youtu.be/nyoo0qOeLEA

In Defence of the Russian Revolution - part two

In the second of a series of videos celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Russian Revolution, Alan Woods - editor of In Defence of Marxism, www.marxist.com - examines the lies and slanders used to attack the Revolution, the Bolsheviks, and the ideas of Lenin and Trotsky. In this second part of "In Defence of the Russian Revolution", Alan examines the nature of the revolution and the subsequent civil war, answering the myths and distortions presented by bourgeois historians about the October Revolution being a "coup" or that Lenin and Trotsky were blood-thirsty tyrants. As Alan explains, the rhetoric of the capitalists and their apologists reeks of hypocrisy from beginning to end, and it was the counter-revolutionaries in Russia who were responsible for violence.

https://youtu.be/gwBlO8N0zv0

In Defence of the Russian Revolution - part one

In the beginning of a series of videos celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Russian Revolution, Alan Woods - editor of In Defence of Marxism, www.marxist.com - examines the lies and slanders used to attack the Revolution, the Bolsheviks, and the ideas of Lenin and Trotsky. In this first part "in Defence of the Russian Revolution", Alan looks at the gains made by the October Revolution and the planned economy in terms of science, industry, and culture.

https://youtu.be/hSAbb1Fbfpk

Materialism and Dialectics in Ancient Greece

In this talk from the REVOLUTION! 2016 weekend school, Hamid Alizadeh of the International Marxist Tendency discusses the history of philosophy in Ancient Greece, looking at the early developments in terms of dialectics and materialism - the foundations to the revolutionary philosophy of Marxism: dialectical materialism.

https://youtu.be/YQBiPKeJk7I

Imperialism in the 21st century

In this talk from a recent Socialist Appeal day school, Daniel Morley discusses the question of Imperialism - what Lenin described as "the highest stage of Capitalism". What is the economic basis for imperialist policies? Where do rising powers such as China fit in in terms of modern imperialist world relations? And what does the future hold in terms of the increasingly turbulent geopolitical situation?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvvtFyrh6z4

Fascism: What it is and how to fight it

In this recent talk from a Socialist Appeal day school, Adam Booth - editor of www.socialist.net - provides a Marxist analysis of fascism, analysing its historical rise and role, and discussing the nature of the far-right parties and leaders that are gaining support today. What are the differences between fascist movements seen in the 1920s & 1930s and the right-wing populism that we see today? What factors have led to the rise of Trump, Le Pen, UKIP, and co. in recent years? And how should the Left combat racism, xenophobia and bigotry?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4ePf2X2bGw

